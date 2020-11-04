BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
