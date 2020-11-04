BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BTA opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,876. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.