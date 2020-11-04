BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BIT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.