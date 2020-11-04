BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BIT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
