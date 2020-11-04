BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BSE opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.19.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
