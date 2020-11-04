BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BSE opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.