BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BSE opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.