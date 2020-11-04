BLAST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 18% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $96,121.19 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001441 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003491 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,325,957 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

