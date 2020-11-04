BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Price Up 7.4%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 977,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 606,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

BMCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.