BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.57 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

