Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,852.18.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,669.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,716.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,674.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.