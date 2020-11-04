Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price at $8.19

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AETUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 15,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.