Brokers Offer Predictions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.12.

Shares of BABA opened at $289.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average is $249.49. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.