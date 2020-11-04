BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of BWXT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $470,032 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.