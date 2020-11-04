Callaway Golf (ELY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 26,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

