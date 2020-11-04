Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 3,215 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

