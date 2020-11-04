Calton & Associates Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

