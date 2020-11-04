Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $261,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

