Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

