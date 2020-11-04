Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

ACN opened at $225.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.55. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.