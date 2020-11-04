Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.