Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,853,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

