Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 191,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

