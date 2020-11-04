Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.
Camping World stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,593. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73.
In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
