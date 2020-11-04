Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Camping World stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,593. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

