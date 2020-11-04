Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit