Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

