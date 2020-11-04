Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

CTLT stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $96.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit