Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

