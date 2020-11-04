CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
