CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.