Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.89 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, Coinbase and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00428451 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, COSS, OKEx, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.