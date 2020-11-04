CHF Solutions (CHFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CHF Solutions to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,209. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHFS. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

