China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 4th

China Liberal Education’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. China Liberal Education had issued 1,333,333 shares in its public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $7,999,998 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of China Liberal Education’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CLEU opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

