China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of China State Construction International stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47. China State Construction International has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About China State Construction International
