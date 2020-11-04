China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China State Construction International stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47. China State Construction International has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About China State Construction International

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

