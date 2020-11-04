Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

CGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CGX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.41. 68,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.78. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

