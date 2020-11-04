Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and cbdMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.69 billion 4.54 $2.37 billion $2.83 29.37 cbdMD $23.65 million 4.78 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Volatility & Risk

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 16.65% 383.88% 17.10% cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 3 7 0 2.42 cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $78.08, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than cbdMD.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats cbdMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Hello, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

