Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,130,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

