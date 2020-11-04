Comparing Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) and BrightView (NASDAQ:BV)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) and BrightView (NYSE:BV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mission Produce and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 0 7 0 3.00 BrightView 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mission Produce presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.73%. Given Mission Produce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than BrightView.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A BrightView -0.44% 6.60% 2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mission Produce and BrightView’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightView $2.40 billion 0.57 $44.40 million $1.03 12.79

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce.

Summary

BrightView beats Mission Produce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc. provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 9,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree nursery and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

