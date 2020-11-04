Comparing Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) & CBRE Group (OTCMKTS:CBRE)

Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Acquisition and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67%

This table compares Prime Acquisition and CBRE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.72 $1.28 billion $3.71 13.88

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prime Acquisition and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Prime Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Prime Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Prime Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prime Acquisition Company Profile

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

