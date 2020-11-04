Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

