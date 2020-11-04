Contrasting Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & Enzyme Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:EESO)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noodles & Company and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -3.94% -10.90% -1.22% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $462.41 million 0.64 $1.65 million $0.18 36.89 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Noodles & Company and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

