Contrasting United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Predictive Oncology (OTCMKTS:POAI)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25% Predictive Oncology -1,902.82% -124.77% -62.95%

0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Health Products and Predictive Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and Predictive Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 7.86 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats United Health Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as provides proprietary cleaning fluid and filters for use with STREAMWAY System. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence (AI) driven contract research organization (CRO) services for clinical and translational research; a range of multi-omics assays; and AI driven predictive models for the discovery of targeted therapies. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

