Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CTB opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

