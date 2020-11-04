Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.
About Cortland Bancorp
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.