Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.