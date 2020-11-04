Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) versus Keppel REIT (NYSE:KREVF) Financial Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 6.02 $150.42 million $2.94 9.06 Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of approximately $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

