Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) (LON:CPS) Shares Gap Up to $710.00

Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) (LON:CPS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $710.00, but opened at $975.00. Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 1,582 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $196.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 709.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.70.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources plc (CPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.