Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 7.6%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.39. 218,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 217,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.43 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

