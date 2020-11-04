Critical Analysis: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.24 -$216.00 million N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 2.98 $673.76 million $1.84 5.80

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% MGIC Investment 42.08% 11.87% 8.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGIC Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88

MGIC Investment has a consensus price target of $12.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

