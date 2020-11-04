Critical Contrast: Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) versus (SHGKY) (NASDAQ:SHGKY)

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) and (SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Asta Funding alerts:

This table compares Asta Funding and (SHGKY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding 19.40% 3.61% 3.51% (SHGKY) N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Asta Funding and (SHGKY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding 0 0 0 0 N/A (SHGKY) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asta Funding and (SHGKY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding $21.11 million 4.07 $7.18 million N/A N/A (SHGKY) $538.20 million 2.39 $266.07 million N/A N/A

(SHGKY) has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Asta Funding shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Asta Funding shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Asta Funding has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (SHGKY) has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asta Funding beats (SHGKY) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment funds personal injury settlement claims. The Social Security Disability Advocacy segment represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About (SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services. In addition, the company offers financial information, funds marketing and investment advising, asset management, and corporate marketing services along with healthcare services and strategic investments. It also involves in properties holding, rental, and international banking business. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Asta Funding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asta Funding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.