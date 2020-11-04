Critical Review: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & Shiloh Industries (NYSE:SHLOQ)

Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Mayville Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries $1.05 billion 0.00 -$19.95 million N/A N/A Mayville Engineering $519.70 million 0.40 -$4.75 million $1.11 9.28

Mayville Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiloh Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shiloh Industries and Mayville Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mayville Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mayville Engineering has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Shiloh Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries -26.13% -161.90% -26.19% Mayville Engineering 0.28% 0.55% 0.30%

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Shiloh Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components consisting of battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company produces structural products, such as charger boxes, control boxes, motor housings, battery covers, battery box trays, and battery box rails for electric vehicles. It offers its products under the BlankLight, CastLight, StampLight, and ShilohCore brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, Shiloh Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers; and manufactures stamped and fabricated metal products. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.