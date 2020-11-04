Critical Review: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83% Shore Bancshares 23.83% 8.53% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.56 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.05 $16.20 million $1.28 8.94

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. The company operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Worcester, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

