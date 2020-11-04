Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

