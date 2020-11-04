Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRIS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,165. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Earnings History for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit