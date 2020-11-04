Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,165. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.