DA Davidson Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.
In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
