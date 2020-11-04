DA Davidson Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

